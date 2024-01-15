en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Kharge’s Kejriwal-Style Muffler: Mockery, Coincidence, or Political Signaling?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Kharge’s Kejriwal-Style Muffler: Mockery, Coincidence, or Political Signaling?

As winter descends upon Delhi, the city’s characteristic chill permeates not only its air but also its political landscape. The leader of the Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, was recently spotted wearing a muffler in a manner strikingly reminiscent of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Known for his distinctive muffler style, Kejriwal’s sartorial choice has become a trademark of sorts, and Kharge’s recent imitation – intentional or not – has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

A Muffler That Speaks Volumes

Kejriwal’s unique way of wearing a muffler, which involves wrapping it around his head, has long been a subject of discussion and even ridicule. However, it has also become a symbol of his image as a common man’s politician. When Kharge, the Congress stalwart, was seen replicating this style, it didn’t go unnoticed. Social media platforms were abuzz with speculation, with some netizens suggesting that Kharge’s choice could be interpreted as him mocking Kejriwal.

Imitation or Coincidence?

The incident has stirred up online discourse, with people sharing their opinions on whether it was a deliberate imitation or a simple coincidence. While some see it as a subtle dig at Kejriwal, others believe it might be an innocent fashion choice influenced by Delhi’s biting cold. Yet, given the current political climate and the impending Lok Sabha elections, even a muffler can become a subject of conjecture and symbolism.

Significance Beyond Fashion

The incident occurred during a significant meeting between Congress and AAP, as they discuss a potential partnership for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This alliance, part of the larger INDIA bloc, could have far-reaching political implications. Hence, Kharge’s muffler moment, while seemingly trivial, may carry more weight than what meets the eye.

0
Fashion India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
4 mins ago
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
In a bold move to cater to a wider customer base this holiday season, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has broadened its assortment of lab-grown diamond jewelry. The diversified jewelry range displays more styles at affordable prices, including the retail titan’s most substantial lab-grown diamond offering to date – a 1.5 carat engagement ring, priced
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
Toys Take the Front Row at Pitti Uomo as Luca Magliano Makes a Return
1 hour ago
Toys Take the Front Row at Pitti Uomo as Luca Magliano Makes a Return
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
1 hour ago
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
Nuvama Forecasts 38% Upside in Arvind Fashions: Emphasizes the Strength of the Company's Portfolio
1 hour ago
Nuvama Forecasts 38% Upside in Arvind Fashions: Emphasizes the Strength of the Company's Portfolio
Lennon Courtney x Kilkenny: A Spring/Summer Collection Inspired by Ostara
1 hour ago
Lennon Courtney x Kilkenny: A Spring/Summer Collection Inspired by Ostara
Prada Pioneers a New Trend: Merging Outdoor Elements with Office Attire
1 hour ago
Prada Pioneers a New Trend: Merging Outdoor Elements with Office Attire
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
23 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
51 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
1 min
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
5 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
5 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
7 mins
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
9 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
9 mins
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app