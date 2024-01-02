Khalistani Terrorist Threatens to Attack India’s Financial Hubs on Mumbai Blast Anniversary

In a frightening development, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a chilling call for the economic destruction of India. His target: the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the symbols of India’s economic might. Pannun, a name synonymous with terrorism and sedition, has orchestrated this threat to coincide with the 31st anniversary of the devastating 1993 Mumbai blasts. The choice of date is a chilling reminder of the past, amplifying the gravity of the threat.

(Read Also: Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit Surge in India’s Banking System: Implications and Expectations)

The Threat and Its Implications

Pannun, the chief of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has been designated a terrorist by India, involved in at least two dozen cases. His latest call to arms is an open threat to India’s economic system. He has urged his followers to dump Indian stocks and invest in American stocks before the targeted date, March 12. This directive not only threatens India’s financial security but also has potential global ramifications.

The Man and His Past Actions

Founder of the banned organization SFJ, Pannun is no stranger to controversy. He has been declared an ‘individual terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has a history of making threats against Indian institutions. He has issued threats against the Indian Parliament and Air India, leading to legal action by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Slight Gains Despite Volatility)

Countermeasures and Security Concerns

This latest threat has added to the security concerns surrounding the anniversary of the Mumbai bombings. Authorities are expected to increase security measures to protect financial institutions and thwart any potential attacks. It is a stark reminder of the ongoing separatist tensions and the use of anniversaries of past traumatic events to amplify the impact of current threats.

Read More