Khalistani Terrorist Threatens India Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

In a concerning turn of events, Gurpatwant Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist, has made threats against India and its officials in the lead-up to the country's 75th Republic Day celebrations. These threats have raised concerns about potential disruption or violence during this national commemoration, a significant event in India's calendar marked by patriotic displays and military parades. The threats by Pannun are taken seriously by Indian authorities, who invariably increase security protocols and maintain vigilance to counter any potential terrorist activities during such high-profile occasions.

Threats from Gurpatwant Pannun

Pannun, associated with the radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued threats against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. These threats were conveyed through a video uploaded on the banned social media handle of the SFJ. In addition to these threats, Pannun has been actively exhorting gangsters and young people over social media to stand for Khalistan and has a history of issuing threats against India.

India's Response to Threats

The Indian government has been diligent in its response to these threats. The SFJ was declared an 'unlawful association' and banned in 2019, and Pannun was declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Centre in the following year. Furthermore, Pannun has been on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2019, with non-bailable warrants issued against him and being declared a 'Proclaimed Offender (PO)'.

Implications for Republic Day Celebrations

The threats from Pannun have serious implications for the Republic Day celebrations. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges India faces with separatist movements and the efforts by law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of public events. Despite these threats, India is resolved to celebrate its Republic Day, commemorating the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, transitioning India into a newly established republic. The resilience of Indian authorities and citizens in the face of these threats is a testament to their commitment to maintaining national unity and cohesion.