India

Key Safety Inspection Marks Significant Milestone in India’s USBRL Rail Project

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Key Safety Inspection Marks Significant Milestone in India's USBRL Rail Project

The Banihal-Khari stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, a significant endeavor to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India via an all-weather rail network, is set to undergo a crucial safety inspection today. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Dinesh Chand Deshwal, will lead the inspection. This critical examination will also involve the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of USBRL, construction officers, and other relevant officials, ensuring strict adherence to safety standards.

A Milestone in the USBRL Project

The Banihal-Khari section, spanning 14.869 km, is a vital part of the larger USBRL project. This inspection marks a significant step forward in the ambitious project, often referred to as a dream national project. Post-inspection, an electric engine train-run is slated to commence on this stretch, indicating a significant milestone in the USBRL project.

Anticipated Completion and Public Warning

The final segment of the project, the Katra-Banihal stretch, is expected to be fully operational by March 2024. In the wake of this development, railway authorities have issued stern warnings to the general public to steer clear of the Banihal-Khari railway lines. They have emphasized that any form of trespassing is a punishable offense under the Railway Act.

Promising Enhanced Connectivity

This step in the USBRL project promises to augment connectivity and transportation resilience in the region. By linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, it aims to facilitate smoother transportation, even during harsh weather conditions. This development stands as a testament to India’s commitment to enhancing its transportation infrastructure and bridging regional disparities.

India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

