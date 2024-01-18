Kerala’s Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Gifts ‘Onavillu’ to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

In a gesture of unity and reverence, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram is set to present an ‘Onavillu’, a traditional ceremonial bow, to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya on January 18. The Onavillu, a symbol of prosperity and festivity, is intricately adorned with paintings and stories from the puranas, manifesting the rich tapestry of Indian mythology and tradition.

Onavillu: A Symbol of Prosperity

Originating from Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, the Onavillu is deeply associated with the festival of Onam. It is believed to bestow prosperity upon those who keep it. This ceremonial bow is part of a three-century-old custom offering made to Lord Sree Padmanabha. It is considered sacred by devotees, signifying the confluence of tradition, faith, and reverence in Indian culture.

Historical Significance and Momentous Ceremony

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, holds profound historical significance and is frequently mentioned in various epics and puranas. It stands as a testament to the cultural heritage and religious fervor that permeates the Indian landscape. In a similar vein, Ayodhya is currently gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which commenced on January 16 and will reach its climax with the installation of the Lord Ram Lalla idol on January 22.

Installation of Lord Ram Lalla Idol

The idol, an embodiment of divine energy and spiritual awakening, has been crafted with utmost precision and devotion by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The installation will be performed by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi, further amplifying the significance of the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest, along with numerous dignitaries from across the nation. Following the ceremony, the doors of the Ram temple will open to devotees, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the spiritual journey of thousands of pilgrims and tourists.