en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kerala’s Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Gifts ‘Onavillu’ to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Kerala’s Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Gifts ‘Onavillu’ to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

In a gesture of unity and reverence, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram is set to present an ‘Onavillu’, a traditional ceremonial bow, to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya on January 18. The Onavillu, a symbol of prosperity and festivity, is intricately adorned with paintings and stories from the puranas, manifesting the rich tapestry of Indian mythology and tradition.

Onavillu: A Symbol of Prosperity

Originating from Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, the Onavillu is deeply associated with the festival of Onam. It is believed to bestow prosperity upon those who keep it. This ceremonial bow is part of a three-century-old custom offering made to Lord Sree Padmanabha. It is considered sacred by devotees, signifying the confluence of tradition, faith, and reverence in Indian culture.

Historical Significance and Momentous Ceremony

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, holds profound historical significance and is frequently mentioned in various epics and puranas. It stands as a testament to the cultural heritage and religious fervor that permeates the Indian landscape. In a similar vein, Ayodhya is currently gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which commenced on January 16 and will reach its climax with the installation of the Lord Ram Lalla idol on January 22.

Installation of Lord Ram Lalla Idol

The idol, an embodiment of divine energy and spiritual awakening, has been crafted with utmost precision and devotion by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The installation will be performed by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi, further amplifying the significance of the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest, along with numerous dignitaries from across the nation. Following the ceremony, the doors of the Ram temple will open to devotees, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the spiritual journey of thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 mins ago
Katrina Kaif Eyes Negative Roles: A Reflection of Personal Evolution
In an intriguing turn of events, acclaimed Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif, has disclosed her keen interest in diversifying her acting range, with a particular emphasis on embracing negative roles. Her announcement comes on the heels of a stellar career marked by popular movies and several commendations. Yet, the actress seems eager to push the envelope
Katrina Kaif Eyes Negative Roles: A Reflection of Personal Evolution
Amit Shah Highlights Lachit Barphukan's Role in Preserving Assam's Heritage
14 mins ago
Amit Shah Highlights Lachit Barphukan's Role in Preserving Assam's Heritage
Mohit Avasthi: Mumbai's Rising Cricket Star Shines Against Kerala
14 mins ago
Mohit Avasthi: Mumbai's Rising Cricket Star Shines Against Kerala
The Mission: A Deep Dive into John Allen Chau's Fatal Journey
9 mins ago
The Mission: A Deep Dive into John Allen Chau's Fatal Journey
India's First Pilot Project for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Alcohol Inaugurated
11 mins ago
India's First Pilot Project for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Alcohol Inaugurated
India's External Affairs Minister Engages in Diplomatic Talks at NAM Summit
12 mins ago
India's External Affairs Minister Engages in Diplomatic Talks at NAM Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
2 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
2 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
3 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
3 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
3 mins
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
4 mins
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
Greek Athletes Honored for 2023 Achievements and Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification
4 mins
Greek Athletes Honored for 2023 Achievements and Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
5 mins
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
6 mins
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app