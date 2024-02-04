Kerala's IT Sector Leaps Forward: IBS Software's New Campus Inaugurated

The southern Indian state of Kerala, often perceived as unfriendly to industrial growth, is making strides in the Information Technology sector. The state's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, unveiled a new campus for IBS Software at Infopark in Kochi, signaling a significant leap in the state's IT sector.

Kerala's IT Sector Boom

The new IBS Software campus comes amid impressive growth in Kerala's IT sector. The state government aims to contribute 10% to India's IT exports and generate half a million new jobs in the sector. The state's software exports reached an impressive Rs 19,006 crore during 2022-23, reflecting the industry's tremendous expansion. Since 2016, 509 companies have established operations in Kerala's IT parks, creating over 63,000 IT jobs. The number of startups has also seen a substantial surge from 300 to 5,000 in just eight years.

IBS Software's Expansion

IBS Software, a global leader in air cargo digital technology, is at the forefront of this growth. The company's new 14-story campus, spanning over 4.20 acres of land, can accommodate more than 3,000 professionals in its first phase. This expansion reflects the massive post-pandemic growth in the company's business, driven by an accelerated adoption of technology in the travel industry. IBS Software's Founder and Executive Chairman, V K Mathews, affirmed Kerala's industry-friendly reputation and discussed the industry's evolution with the advent of generative AI.

Kerala: A Key Player in India's Digital Economy

This development has the potential to revolutionize perceptions about Kerala's industrial environment. The state is positioning itself as a key player in India's digital economy, challenging the notion of it being hostile to industrial development. With the recent advancements in its IT sector, Kerala is not just fostering a conducive environment for industry growth but also paving the way for world-class companies to thrive.