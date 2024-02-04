Kerala's IT Sector Booms with IBS Software's New Campus and State's Support

On a day exemplifying the continued technological advancement in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the second fully-owned campus of IBS Software at Infopark in Kochi. This key event underscored the state's industry-friendly climate, a vital counterpoint to perceptions of Kerala's hostility towards industrial development. The occasion also served to highlight the state's blossoming IT sector, a field wherein Kerala has seen notable successes and exponential growth.

IBS Software: A Testament to Kerala's Industrial Growth

IBS Software, a global SaaS solutions provider specializing in air cargo digital technology, has become a symbol of Kerala's robust industrial environment. The company's expansion stands as evidence of the sustained growth of world-class companies within the state. Further emphasizing this point, Vijayan pointed out that the state's software exports reached an impressive Rs 19,006 crore during 2022-23. This figure clearly demonstrates the state's commitment and success in fostering an environment conducive to industry growth.

Strides in IT: Jobs and Startups on the Rise

Vijayan further highlighted the state's IT sector's achievements by mentioning the creation of 63,000 IT jobs by 509 companies in three leading IT parks since 2016. Moreover, he emphasized the state's flourishing startup scene, which has seen an impressive rise from 300 to 5,000 startups in just eight years. These figures are a testament to the state's strategic focus on nurturing the IT sector, with ambitious goals to achieve a 10 percent contribution to the country's IT exports and generate 500,000 new jobs in the sector.

IBS Software's Expansion: A Response to the Digital Age

IBS Software's new 14-storey campus, capable of accommodating over 3,000 professionals, is a reflection of the company's rapid post-pandemic growth and the travel industry's accelerated adoption of technology. V K Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Software, recognized by the chief minister as the brand ambassador for Kerala's corporate-friendliness, noted that IBS Software manages half the global air cargo software business. He further highlighted the sector's shift towards generative AI, a clear sign of the future trajectory of the industry.

In conclusion, the growth story of IBS Software and Kerala's IT sector is indicative of the state's industry-friendly policies and its commitment to nurturing tech companies. The state's significant software exports, the creation of substantial IT jobs, and the rapid growth of startups echo the positive environment for industrial development. As it continues to foster such a conducive environment, Kerala stands poised for a future of sustained growth in the IT sector and beyond.