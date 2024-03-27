Kerala Wildlife Attacks Intensify: Catholic Bishops Urge Action as Fatalities Rise

Despite repeated protests from Catholic bishops, wildlife attacks continue posing a severe threat to lives and properties in Kerala, India. On March 27, local media reported significant damage caused by two elephants in Idukki district, alongside a tiger's attack on livestock. This year alone, elephant attacks have resulted in 27 fatalities in the region, including a Catholic man trampled to death and a potential mauling of a Catholic woman by a tiger. The Catholic Church in Kerala has been vocal in urging the government for decisive action to protect human lives.

Urgent Calls for Government Intervention

Bishop Jose Porunnedam of Mananthavady and Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of the Syro-Malabar Church have been at the forefront, highlighting the escalating fear among residents. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has noted a rise in the quantity and intensity of wildlife attacks, stressing the need for prioritizing human safety over wildlife. Recent government data underscores the crisis, with 8,873 wildlife attacks registered for 2022-23, leading to 98 deaths.

Measures and Challenges

India’s federal government has announced plans to erect elephant-proof barriers across Kerala to prevent further tragic incidents. However, Kerala’s geography, bordering the biodiverse Western Ghats, complicates the situation. The dry season exacerbates the conflict by driving wild animals to encroach more frequently on human habitats. Over 30% of Wayanad district's population are Catholics, placing significant portions of the Christian community at risk.

Continued Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite the challenges posed by wildlife attacks and a decline in Church membership in Western Europe and North America, the Church in Asia, particularly in India, continues to grow. The Catholic Church in India has called for a “day of prayer and fasting for peace and harmony in the country,” emphasizing the community's resilience and the urgent need for effective conflict resolution strategies.