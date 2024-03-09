Kerala University Youth Festival 2024 Marred by Bribery Allegations, Arrests, Upheaval

Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 plunged into controversy following the arrest of four individuals, including competition judges, over bribery allegations to manipulate event results. The incident, unfolding in Thiruvananthapuram, has cast a shadow over the integrity of the annual cultural extravaganza, raising serious questions about fairness in youth festivals.

On a day marred by accusations and unrest, the vibrant celebrations of the Kerala University Union Youth Festival were abruptly overshadowed by a bribery scandal. Three judges, identified as Shaji, Shibin, and Jomet, along with an alleged intermediary, Sooraj, were detained by the Cantonment police. The arrests were made following a complaint by the university union, which alleged that bribes were accepted to influence the outcome of the Margamkali competition. This year's festival had introduced a new rule requiring judges to surrender their mobile phones to organizers, a move that led to the discovery of suspicious communications.

Impact and Response

The controversy prompted immediate action from the festival authorities, leading to a temporary suspension of the event and the eventual decision to re-conduct the Margamkali competition. Additionally, the results of the Thiruvathirakali competition were put on hold pending further investigation into similar complaints. The scandal has not only disrupted the schedule but also threatened to tarnish the festival's reputation, sparking a debate on the need for transparency and fairness in such cultural competitions.

Despite the setback, the festival resumed, with participants and colleges continuing their quest for cultural glory. The incident has, however, ignited a broader conversation about the integrity of competitive events in academic settings. As the festival moves towards its conclusion, all eyes will be on the steps taken by the authorities to restore confidence in the system and ensure that talent and hard work remain the only criteria for victory.