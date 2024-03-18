Kerala to Challenge President Murmu's Veto on State Bills in Supreme Court Showdown

Kerala is gearing up for a significant legal battle, taking its dispute with President Droupadi Murmu to the Supreme Court. The heart of the contention lies in the President's decision to withhold her assent to several bills passed by the Kerala Legislature, a move that has ignited a debate over the balance of powers between the state and central governments in India. Scheduled for March 22, this court hearing is poised to become a landmark case with wide-ranging implications for the country's federal structure and the extent of Presidential veto powers.

Unpacking the Dispute

The controversy erupted when President Murmu withheld her approval of three crucial bills concerning university laws in Kerala, despite giving her assent to another bill related to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment. The Kerala government contends that the bills in question fall squarely within its legislative domain, arguing that they do not conflict with any central legislation and did not require the President's prior assent. The state's move to challenge this decision underscores a significant constitutional question: Can the President's decisions on state bills be subject to judicial review?

The Role of the Governor

Further complicating the issue is the role of the Kerala Governor, who referred the bills to the President in the first place. The state government argues that this was unnecessary, as the bills pertained to matters within the state's legislative power. This action by the Governor has now become a critical point of contention, with Kerala seeking guidance from the Supreme Court on how governors should handle such bills in the future. The state's legal strategy includes possibly filing a fresh petition or amalgamating this issue with an existing one, aiming to clarify the governor's responsibilities in bill approval processes.

Implications for Federalism in India

The outcome of this legal challenge holds the potential to redefine the boundaries of state and central powers in India. At its core, this case tests the limits of the President's veto powers over state legislation and explores the possibility of judicial review of such decisions. The Supreme Court's ruling could set a precedent for how similar disputes are resolved in the future, affecting the delicate balance of India's federal structure. As Kerala prepares to present its case, the nation watches closely, anticipating the ramifications this decision may have on the interplay between state legislatures and the central government.