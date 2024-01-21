Kerala Technology Expo 2024: A Leap Toward Boosting Kozhikode's IT Landscape

Mark your calendars, technology enthusiasts, and innovators. Kerala Technology Expo 2024 (KTX) is all set to make its debut at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kozhikode, scheduled from February 29 to March 2. This expo, organized by the newly formed Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI), promises to be a beacon showcasing the technological advancements, innovation, and economic growth of Kozhikode.

Putting Kozhikode on the Tech Map

With a vision to create job opportunities for local IT professionals and to present the city as an emerging hub of innovation and technology, KTX is focusing on the West Asian market. Ajayan K. Anat, the chairman of CITI and the general convenor of KTX, emphasized the importance of recognizing and harnessing the potential of smaller cities like Kozhikode in contributing to economic growth.

Local Support for the Expo

The expo is backed by various local organizations including the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, CAFIT, IIM Kozhikode, NIT Calicut, KSITIL, CREDAI Kerala, CMA, UL Cyber Park, and the Government Cyber Park. These organizations have shown immense support in making Kozhikode an IT hub.

A Showcase of Innovation and Technology

The event will feature approximately 200 stalls with the latest technology products and services, half of which will be dedicated to local innovators. In addition, the KTX will host conferences with about 100 expert speakers over the three days. Nityananda Kamath, vice president of the Chamber, revealed ambitious plans to generate one lakh jobs in the IT sector in Kozhikode over the next five years. Currently, the IT sector employs approximately 15,000 people in the region, excluding those working in startups.

All in all, the Kerala Technology Expo 2024 is not just an event; it's a statement. It's the city of Kozhikode, stepping forward and declaring its readiness to ride the wave of technological advancement and innovation. It's a testament to the city's potential and a promise to its people: that Kozhikode will not be left behind in the digital age.