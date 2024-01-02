Kerala PSC Announces Recruitment for Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee)

In a recent development, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee). The official announcement, made on the Commission’s website, invites applications from eligible candidates who are keen on pursuing a career in law enforcement within Kerala.

Eligibility and Application Details

As per the notification, the recruitment opportunity is open to candidates who have successfully completed their graduation or have cleared the Intermediate/Pre-University Examinations. The process for online application entails registration, applying for the post, submission of the application form, and providing essential documents. The Commission has urged applicants to review the instructions thoroughly before filling up the online application form.

Pay Scale and Selection Process

The selected candidates will be placed in a pay scale bracket of Rs 45,600 to Rs 95,600. The selection process will comprise a physical test, endurance test, document verification, and a written online examination.

Deadline and Further Information

The deadline for application submission is January 31, 2024. It’s noteworthy that the exact number of vacancies for the Sub Inspector posts has not been disclosed yet. All relevant information, including the specifics of vacancies, eligibility criteria, and more, can be found in the official CPO Notification 2024 PDF available on the website.

This recruitment drive by the Kerala Public Service Commission symbolizes a significant employment opportunity for qualified candidates aspiring for a role in the state’s law enforcement sector. Ensuring broad accessibility, the recruitment process has been designed to accommodate distinct age-related eligibility criteria.