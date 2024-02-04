Kerala Plans New 'Judicial City' to Address High Court Space Shortage

The Kerala government has declared its intent to establish a new 'Judicial City' at Kalamassery in response to the ongoing space shortage at the existing High Court complex in Kochi. This ambitious initiative was unveiled on Sunday and aims to consolidate key judicial institutions within one expansive complex.

Details of the Project

The project, set to rise on a 27-acre plot, will house the Kerala High Court, the Kerala Judicial Academy, and a mediation centre. The proposed High Court complex comprises 60 rooms with offices for judges and the advocate general. Infrastructure such as staff quarters, advocate chambers, and an ample parking facility are also part of the blueprint.

Involvement of the High Authorities

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in association with High Court Chief Justice A J Desai, has laid out a detailed plan for the project. This includes a scheduled land inspection on February 17, which will witness the participation of high court judges and state ministers. Law Minister P Rajeeve further added that if necessary, more land could be acquired to facilitate the project.

Anticipated Impact

The establishment of this Judicial City is expected to effectively address the pressing space constraints of the current High Court building. By providing a more spacious and integrated environment, it will set the stage for increased efficiency and smoother operations within Kerala's judicial system.