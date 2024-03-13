Kerala High Court Suggests 48-Hour Ban on Social Media Film Reviews to Combat Review Bombing

In a significant move aimed at curbing the influence of premature film reviews on social media, the Kerala High Court, through its appointed amicus curiae, has proposed a 48-hour moratorium on movie critiques post-release. This initiative seeks to shield films from the detrimental effects of 'review bombing' and ensure that audiences form their own unbiased opinions. Shyam Padman, the amicus curiae, emphasized the importance of allowing viewers an untainted cinematic experience, free from the sway of early, potentially biased assessments.

Reframing Review Culture

The report submitted to the court outlines a comprehensive strategy to revamp the current review ecosystem on social media platforms. It suggests not only a time-bound restriction on reviews but also advocates for a more ethical approach to critique. Reviewers are urged to eschew sensationalism, avoid spoilers, and aim for constructive feedback over derogatory commentary. The goal is to foster a more respectful and responsible review culture that values the artistic integrity of cinematic works.

Protecting Creative Works

At the heart of this legal discourse is the concern over the unchecked power of social media to make or break films through the phenomenon known as 'review bombing.' This practice, where large volumes of negative reviews are posted in a short period, can significantly impact a film's success. The proposed guidelines aim not only to protect filmmakers from premature judgment but also to ensure that genuine criticism, when warranted, is delivered in a manner that contributes positively to the art form. A dedicated portal for handling complaints related to review bombings is also part of the suggested measures.

Implications for the Future

This pioneering proposal by the Kerala High Court could herald a new era in the relationship between social media and the film industry. While it recognizes the right to free speech, it seeks to balance this with the need to protect artistic endeavors from potentially damaging early criticism. As this conversation unfolds, the film community and social media influencers alike are prompted to reflect on their roles in shaping cinematic discourse. The outcomes of this legal recommendation could set a precedent for how film critiques are managed in the digital age, ensuring that both creators and audiences navigate a more equitable and respectful cinematic landscape.