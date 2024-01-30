Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Accused Teacher Amidst Doubts Over Timing

In an unexpected turn of events, the Kerala High Court conferred conditional bail upon a drawing teacher accused of sexually assaulting six female students. The incident, alleged to have transpired on December 12, 2023, during a mere 40-minute interval between 11.20 am and noon, sparked a polarizing debate in the courtroom.

The Court's Verdict

Justice Sophy Thomas, presiding over the case, cast doubt on the prosecution's claim that the teacher managed to assault six students within such a brief time frame. Adding to the skepticism, the case was lodged six days post the supposed incident, thus raising further questions about the legitimacy of the allegations. The accused teacher had been held in judicial custody since December 20, 2023.

The Granting of Bail

Despite the severity of the charges, the court deemed it fit to grant conditional bail in light of substantial progress in the investigation. The teacher, however, is not allowed to enter the school premises for a period of three months or until the investigation concludes, whichever comes first. In a further move to ensure the integrity of the ongoing inquiry, the teacher has been strictly prohibited from making any contact with the victims or their families. Any effort to influence or intimidate them in any manner will not be tolerated.

The Implications

Charged under several sections of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Juvenile Justice Act, the accused has been granted bail under strict conditions. The decision of the court underscores the importance of ensuring a fair trial, while also safeguarding the rights and security of the alleged victims. It serves as a potent reminder of the delicate balance that courts must maintain between the accused's rights and the victims' protection.