Kerala Governor's Air Travel Exceeds Budget, Raises Concern

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan holds the record for the highest amount of air travel while in office compared to his counterparts across India. Newly released data from the Kerala State General Administration Department reveals that Governor Khan has spent approximately 328 days out of his total term of 1,095 days away from his state of governance. In simpler terms, for every three years in office, Khan was away for about one year.

Excess Travel Costs

This frequent travel has led to a significant financial burden on the state's budget. The expenses incurred by Khan's trips exceeded the allocated budget for his travels by an astonishing 20 percent. The information about the Governor's travels was initially kept under wraps by the Raj Bhavan, despite multiple information requests under the Right to Information Act. However, the data was eventually made public by the state department, covering the period from 29 July 2021 to 1 January 2024.

Travel Patterns

A closer look at Khan's travel pattern reveals his preferred destinations. The Governor predominantly visited his home state of Uttar Pradesh and major Indian cities like Delhi, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai. His itinerary also included other states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.

Political Concerns

The excessive travel by Governor Khan has elicited concerns from various Kerala ministers. The ministers have brought attention to the additional financial burden the state has to bear due to the Governor's extensive travel. This incident has sparked a debate about the necessity of such frequent travels by a state Governor and the impact on the state's financial health.