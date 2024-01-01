Kerala Governor Highlights Importance of Ram Mandir at Book Launch

The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, took center stage at the launch of a book titled ‘Ram Mandir, Rashtra Mandir – A Common Heritage: Some Unheard Things’ in Delhi, underlining the crucial role of ‘Maryada Purushottam Ram’ as a monumental figure in molding the character of future generations. The event, held at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium of Delhi Akashvani, unveiled the book that delves into the significance and influence of the Ram Mandir, a temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India.

Unraveling the Meaning of the Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir, a subject of historical and socio-political debate in India, is more than just a place of worship. It is a symbol of national identity and ethical education. The book explores the profound influence of Lord Ram not only in India but across the Asian continents. It is a testament to the belief that Ram is present in every particle, a sentiment that resonates deeply with the followers of the faith. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch plans to march to Ayodhya, symbolizing this belief.

Lord Ram: A Symbol of Moral Values

In his address, Governor Khan emphasized the values represented by Lord Ram, such as honor, dignity, and righteousness. These virtues, he argued, are essential for the moral development of youth. He spoke about the ambitious nature of humans and the importance of setting limits to avoid immorality, highlighting the role of India’s Vedas, Puranas, and Ramayana in fostering global harmony. He also mentioned the Bhagvat Gita and its significance for character building of future generations.

A Call for Unity and Inclusivity

At the event, RSS leader Indresh Kumar issued an appeal to religious places to decorate their prayer spaces on January 22 from 11 am to 2 pm. He encouraged people to watch the Consecration ceremony on television and pray for global progress. This call for unity and inclusivity echoed in the words of Governor Khan, who highlighted the unity among people of different faiths and emphasized the importance of embracing a broad-minded worldview.

The book launch reflects ongoing conversations in India regarding the role of cultural heritage in shaping the values of the nation’s youth, and the role of religious sites in public life. The event served as a platform for dialogue and the exploration of the role of Sanatan Dharma in India’s development, emphasizing the importance of cultural and educational aspects of the temple as a symbol of national identity.