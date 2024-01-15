Kerala Government Releases Wildlife Trophies to Army: A Controversial Decision Amidst Conservation Efforts

In a move that has stirred up a whirlwind of debate, the Kerala Government has greenlighted the release of a variety of wildlife articles, encompassing elephant ivory and deer horns, to three Indian Army establishments. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of contentious discussions about the display and treatment of such wildlife trophies.

Allocation of Wildlife Trophies to Army Establishments

The beneficiaries of this decision are the Pangode Military Station and the Commandant of Grenadiers RC, each slated to receive 10 pairs of elephant tusks, deer horns, and mounts/horns. The Second Battalion of Madras Regiment is also on the receiving end, set to acquire three pairs each of elephant tusks and deer antlers. These items have, until now, been secured in the high-security vaults of the Kerala Forest department, under the careful watch of state officials.

Approval Despite Stipulations

The approval for the release of these wildlife articles came to pass despite the Army’s request and the government’s explicit order that the wildlife trophies are not to be displayed, modified, or transferred. It raises pertinent questions about the enforcement and adherence to such regulations, and the implications of this decision on the broader wildlife conservation discourse.

Contextualizing the Decision

This development is particularly noteworthy given the current climate of conservation efforts. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has proposed to incinerate such trophies held by Central and State Governments. This proposal is part of a broader movement to discourage the display of wildlife trophies, including elephant tusks, in an attempt to counteract the normalisation of wildlife exploitation.