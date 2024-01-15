en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kerala Government Releases Wildlife Trophies to Army: A Controversial Decision Amidst Conservation Efforts

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Kerala Government Releases Wildlife Trophies to Army: A Controversial Decision Amidst Conservation Efforts

In a move that has stirred up a whirlwind of debate, the Kerala Government has greenlighted the release of a variety of wildlife articles, encompassing elephant ivory and deer horns, to three Indian Army establishments. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of contentious discussions about the display and treatment of such wildlife trophies.

Allocation of Wildlife Trophies to Army Establishments

The beneficiaries of this decision are the Pangode Military Station and the Commandant of Grenadiers RC, each slated to receive 10 pairs of elephant tusks, deer horns, and mounts/horns. The Second Battalion of Madras Regiment is also on the receiving end, set to acquire three pairs each of elephant tusks and deer antlers. These items have, until now, been secured in the high-security vaults of the Kerala Forest department, under the careful watch of state officials.

Approval Despite Stipulations

The approval for the release of these wildlife articles came to pass despite the Army’s request and the government’s explicit order that the wildlife trophies are not to be displayed, modified, or transferred. It raises pertinent questions about the enforcement and adherence to such regulations, and the implications of this decision on the broader wildlife conservation discourse.

Contextualizing the Decision

This development is particularly noteworthy given the current climate of conservation efforts. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has proposed to incinerate such trophies held by Central and State Governments. This proposal is part of a broader movement to discourage the display of wildlife trophies, including elephant tusks, in an attempt to counteract the normalisation of wildlife exploitation.

0
India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Melodious Devotion: Batool Zehra Enchants at Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
In a harmonious blend of faith and artistry, Ayodhya was the scene of a soul-stirring performance by ITVieo‘s Batool Zehra. The artist enraptured the audience with her rendition of Ram Dhun, a devotional tune dedicated to Ram Lalla, a venerated figure representing Lord Rama in his childhood form in Hinduism. This performance was part of
Melodious Devotion: Batool Zehra Enchants at Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Greater Noida to Launch 28 Electric Buses for Enhanced Connectivity
9 mins ago
Greater Noida to Launch 28 Electric Buses for Enhanced Connectivity
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
10 mins ago
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
4 mins ago
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Punjab Government Shuts Primary Schools Amidst Severe Cold Wave
5 mins ago
Punjab Government Shuts Primary Schools Amidst Severe Cold Wave
KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth
5 mins ago
KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
10 seconds
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
25 seconds
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
34 seconds
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
2 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
4 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
4 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
4 mins
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
4 mins
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
4 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
57 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app