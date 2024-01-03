en English
India

Kerala Government Proposes Renaming of Key Railway Stations in Thiruvananthapuram

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
In a move poised to reshape the railway map of Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala state government has proposed a renaming scheme for two key railway stations – Kochuveli and Nemom. The envisioned new identities? Thiruvananthapuram North for Kochuveli and Thiruvananthapuram South for Nemom. This initiative is a cog in the broader wheel of rail modernization efforts undertaken by the government, striving for a rebranding that mirrors their geographical positions while paving the way for service expansion.

A Strategy For Balanced Growth

The government’s proposition finds its roots in the reality that Thiruvananthapuram Central currently shoulders the lion’s share of train operations. The premise behind the renaming is to assist in dispersing passenger traffic more evenly across the stations. Kochuveli, despite its robust connectivity to other major cities, is not a household name among visitors from other states. This unfamiliarity has led to its underutilization – a situation the government hopes the renaming will rectify.

Renaming – A Catalyst For Expansion

By changing the stations’ names, the government anticipates an influx in passenger numbers, thereby stimulating the allocation of more trains to these stations. It’s a ripple effect; the renaming is expected to bolster station utilization, which, in turn, encourages renovations and expansions, further attracting passenger traffic and fostering the growth of the railway network.

Awaiting The Green Light

However, the final nod for the renaming is yet to be received. The decision rests with the central government, more specifically, the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Their approval is a requisite for the name change to transition from proposal to reality. As the city and its commuters await the decision, the potential for a redefined railway landscape in Thiruvananthapuram hangs in the balance.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

