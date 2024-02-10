Kerala Government Introduces Service Charge for Cinema Medical Aid: A New Chapter in Film Industry

In a move that could redefine the film industry landscape in Kerala, the state government has announced its intention to levy service charges on cinemas for medical aid to artists in financial distress. This decision, unveiled on February 10, 2024, is set to take effect immediately, impacting the existing annual renewal rates of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per screen.

A New Levy, A New Chapter

The new regulation mandates that theaters across Kerala pay an additional service charge ranging from 5 to 8.5 percent during their license renewals. The State Film Academy will collect these funds, which will be earmarked for the medical welfare of artists who find themselves in precarious financial situations.

Currently, theaters contribute to artists' welfare through ticket collections and annual payments to the Film Development Corporation and Film Academy. However, the recent announcement signals a shift in policy, aiming to provide more direct and substantial support to the artistic community.

Backlash and Fears

While the intention behind the service charge may be commendable, it has not escaped criticism. Organizations representing theater owners, such as the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, have voiced their concerns over the potential implications of this decision.

"This levy could push the already beleaguered industry to the brink," warns a spokesperson from the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala. "We fear that it might necessitate an increase in ticket prices, which could further dampen cinema attendance."

Despite these apprehensions, the state government remains firm in its commitment to support artists in need. Officials are reportedly open to dialogue with stakeholders to explore alternative solutions that balance the interests of both the film industry and the artistic community.

Seeking Solutions Together

As the dust settles on this announcement, all eyes are now on the impending discussions between the government and theater owners. The hope is that a compromise can be reached - one that ensures the medical welfare of artists without jeopardizing the livelihood of those working in the film exhibition sector.

In the grand tapestry of Kerala's vibrant film industry, this new chapter promises to be a pivotal one. As the curtains rise on this new act, it remains to be seen how the story will unfold for everyone involved.

