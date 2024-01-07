en English
India

Kerala Government Enhances Nava Kerala Sadas Complaint Redressal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Kerala Government Enhances Nava Kerala Sadas Complaint Redressal

In a significant move to enhance public grievance redressal, the government of Kerala has initiated stringent measures to streamline the handling of complaints filed during the Nava Kerala Sadas program. The state government aims to ensure a structured, time-bound follow-up action on complaints, thereby eliminating the risk of rejections based on superficial reasons.

Nodal Officers and Secretaries

At the heart of this initiative, the state government has appointed designated nodal officers at both state and district levels. These officials are vested with the responsibility of ensuring that comprehensive information is gathered for each case. In addition, 14 secretaries have been appointed on a district level to oversee the complaint redressal process. These high-ranking officials are mandated to review the progress of complaint redressal every two weeks.

Structured Follow-Up

The directive from the state government also emphasizes the need for regular and detailed progress reviews at the state level, conducted on a monthly basis by the chief secretary. If a complaint is to be rejected, the nodal officers are instructed to ensure that due verification has been carried out. This process involves clearly communicating the reasons for the rejection to the complainants and encouraging inter-departmental consultation if deemed necessary.

Escalation and Reporting

Furthermore, complaints requiring government-level intervention are to be escalated through department heads. This process ensures that dire issues are given the attention they warrant from the highest levels of governance. Progress reviews are to be regularly reported to the chief minister’s computer cell and the general administration department, ensuring a well-rounded system of checks and balances.

This initiative by the Kerala government not only aims to address the grievances of its citizens more effectively, but it also seeks to enhance transparency and accountability within its administrative machinery. In the grand scheme of things, it is a noteworthy stride towards a more effective and responsive governance model.

India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

