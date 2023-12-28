en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kerala Government Announces Public Holidays for 2024; Central Government Follows Suit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:04 am EST
Kerala Government Announces Public Holidays for 2024; Central Government Follows Suit

The Government of Kerala has unveiled its official calendar of public holidays for the year 2024. A routine administrative action, this announcement allows the state’s residents to mark their calendars for festivities, cultural activities, and other personal commitments well in advance. Similarly, the Central Government of India has publicized its list of holidays, encompassing 17 Gazetted and 31 Restricted Holidays for the upcoming year.

Deciphering the Holiday List

Public holidays serve as a breather from the regular hustle and bustle. They provide an opportunity for people to celebrate their culture, observe significant occasions, and spend quality time with their loved ones. The list released by the Kerala government is not just a compilation of dates but a reflection of the state’s vibrant cultural tapestry. It includes various dates specific to Kerala, showcasing the region’s unique blend of traditions and festivities. However, it is important to note that these dates may be subject to change if there are any official modifications announced.

Implications for Different Sectors

The announcement of public holidays is not merely a matter of personal interest. It carries significant implications for various sectors across the state. Schools, offices, banks, and other institutions align their functioning with these holidays, ensuring a smooth workflow throughout the year. It also helps businesses in planning their operations and sales strategies, particularly those linked to festive occasions.

Central Government’s Role

Parallel to this, the Central government of India has also announced its list of holidays for 2024. This includes 17 Gazetted and 31 Restricted Holidays. Gazetted holidays are obligatory, observed nationwide, and typically include national holidays, festivals, and significant events. On the other hand, Restricted Holidays offer flexibility, allowing employees to choose from the list according to their personal cultural or religious observances.

0
India Social
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

OSSC Launches Recruitment Drive for Sub Inspector of Excise

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragedy Strikes as Elderly Shopkeeper Collapses during Surprise Raid in Lucknow

By Rizwan Shah

Karnataka High Court Orders Retirement of High-Mileage KSRTC Buses

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel ...
@India · 9 mins
Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel ...
heart comment 0
South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India

By Salman Khan

South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India
Punjab’s Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab's Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy
Ratan Tata: A Birthday Tribute to His Educational Journey and Its Impact on His Career

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ratan Tata: A Birthday Tribute to His Educational Journey and Its Impact on His Career
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
20 seconds
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
4 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
5 mins
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
8 mins
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
9 mins
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
9 mins
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
10 mins
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
Dawn Davies Finds Purpose After Early Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Empowers Others at Swansea's Dementia Hub
13 mins
Dawn Davies Finds Purpose After Early Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Empowers Others at Swansea's Dementia Hub
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon
14 mins
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
38 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
56 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app