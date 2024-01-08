Kerala Forest Land Under Siege: Over 5000 Hectares Encroached Upon

The Annual Administrative Report 2021-22 for the Forest Department in Kerala has unearthed a staggering fact: 5024.53 hectares of forest land have been encroached upon. The culprits? Predominantly private parties. The report offers a scrutinized historical account of land encroachments commencing from January 1, 1977, revealing a long-standing issue that continues to plague the region’s verdant expanses.

A Closer Look at the Highrange Circle

Particularly alarming is the situation within the Highrange Circle, encapsulating the districts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki. The Munnar division, nestled within these districts, alone has witnessed encroachment of 1099.6538 hectares of land. This blatant disregard for natural resources and space is a grim reminder of the escalating environmental crises globally.

Other Areas of Concern

Beyond the Highrange Circle, the report sheds light on other divisions that have seen substantial encroachments. Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Mankulam, Nilambur North, Mannarcaud, Nenmara, and Wayanad North have also been significantly affected. Conversely, areas such as Marayoor, Thenmala, Nilambur South, Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary have been fortunate to experience fewer incidents of encroachment, but the threat remains.

Backlog in Report Publication

The report also brings to light a backlog in the publication of subsequent reports. The 2022-23 report, along with the preparation of the 2023-24 report, is still pending. This delay raises concerns about the transparency and efficacy of efforts to counter encroachments. However, hope is on the horizon with the forest minister’s office indicating that these reports will be made available soon.

As Kerala grapples with the menace of land encroachment, the findings of the Annual Administrative Report 2021-22 serve as a crucial wakeup call. The extent of the encroachments underscores the need for more stringent regulations, vigilant enforcement, and greater public awareness to protect and preserve the state’s rich forest heritage.