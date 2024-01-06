en English
India

Kerala Cleric Faces FIR for Derogatory Remarks on Hijab: A Challenge to Women’s Choice

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Kerala Cleric Faces FIR for Derogatory Remarks on Hijab: A Challenge to Women’s Choice

On January 4th, Kerala’s Kozhikode city police lodged an FIR against Sunni cleric Mukkam Umar Faizi, following his contentious remarks about Muslim women who choose not to wear a hijab. Faizi’s comments, made during a televised debate, drew widespread criticism and sparked a debate over the right to personal choice in clothing. The cleric insinuated that Muslim women not wearing a hijab were of ‘questionable character’ and accused them of leading a ‘debauched life’ in front of men.

Challenging the Veil: A Matter of Choice

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by VP Zuhara, president of NISA, a progressive Muslim women’s forum. Zuhara has been vocal in her criticism of Faizi’s comments, particularly those made during the inauguration of the ‘Thirike Schoolil’ campaign. The campaign, which was marked by protests and Zuhara’s decision to leave the venue, has become a flashpoint for the ongoing debate over the hijab in the state.

The Legal Stand: Sections 295A and 298 of IPC

Faizi stands accused of outraging religious sentiments and insulting religious feelings, under sections 295A and 298 of the Indian Penal Code. The registration of the FIR, which comes in the wake of allegations that the police initially failed to act on NISA’s complaint, has been praised by Zuhara and the National Women’s Front. They view it as a legal challenge to the division of women based on their choice to wear the veil, and a firm stand against any attempts to demean women who make this personal choice.

Response and Repercussions: A Democratic Right

Faizi’s remarks have not only sparked a widespread controversy but also led to a vehement defense of the right to choose one’s clothing. Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others, have criticized Faizi’s comments, emphasizing that the choice of apparel is a fundamental and democratic right. As the debate continues to rage, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for personal liberties, even in the realm of clothing, and the long shadows they cast over societal norms and perceptions.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

