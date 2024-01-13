Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2023

The year 2023 marked a notable upswing in passenger traffic for Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, with a total footfall of 37.2 million passengers. This significant surge, a 35.3% increase compared to the previous year, indicates a robust recovery in air travel following the global pandemic’s downturn.

Domestic Travel Spearheads Growth

Breaking down the numbers, of the 37.2 million passengers, the vast majority, 32.7 million, were domestic travelers. This trend underscores the resilience of domestic travel, which has made a swift turnaround as travel restrictions eased and economic conditions improved.

International Travel and Infrastructure Developments

International travel also played its part in this growth story, with 4.5 million international passengers passing through the airport. The year also witnessed a significant milestone as the airport transitioned its international operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, introducing new domestic and international routes in the process. These strategic infrastructure developments significantly contributed to the airport’s growth and its position as a key gateway for travel across South and Central India.

Record Day and Cargo Traffic

Highlighting the airport’s capacity and efficiency, a record was set on April 29, 2023, when Kempegowda International Airport handled its highest number of passengers in a single day, reaching a total of 1,16,688 individuals. Beyond passenger traffic, the airport’s cargo sector thrived. It maintained its leading position as India’s top hub for handling perishable cargo for the third consecutive year, processing a total of 422,644 metric tonnes of cargo in 2023.

Looking ahead, the positive trend 2023 has set for Kempegowda International Airport points towards a more resilient and dynamic future for the aviation sector, both domestically and internationally.