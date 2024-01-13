en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2023

The year 2023 marked a notable upswing in passenger traffic for Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, with a total footfall of 37.2 million passengers. This significant surge, a 35.3% increase compared to the previous year, indicates a robust recovery in air travel following the global pandemic’s downturn.

Domestic Travel Spearheads Growth

Breaking down the numbers, of the 37.2 million passengers, the vast majority, 32.7 million, were domestic travelers. This trend underscores the resilience of domestic travel, which has made a swift turnaround as travel restrictions eased and economic conditions improved.

International Travel and Infrastructure Developments

International travel also played its part in this growth story, with 4.5 million international passengers passing through the airport. The year also witnessed a significant milestone as the airport transitioned its international operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, introducing new domestic and international routes in the process. These strategic infrastructure developments significantly contributed to the airport’s growth and its position as a key gateway for travel across South and Central India.

Record Day and Cargo Traffic

Highlighting the airport’s capacity and efficiency, a record was set on April 29, 2023, when Kempegowda International Airport handled its highest number of passengers in a single day, reaching a total of 1,16,688 individuals. Beyond passenger traffic, the airport’s cargo sector thrived. It maintained its leading position as India’s top hub for handling perishable cargo for the third consecutive year, processing a total of 422,644 metric tonnes of cargo in 2023.

Looking ahead, the positive trend 2023 has set for Kempegowda International Airport points towards a more resilient and dynamic future for the aviation sector, both domestically and internationally.

0
Aviation India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
2 mins ago
NOTAM Issued for Kwajalein Atoll: Safety Concerns Over Radiation Hazard
In a significant move towards ensuring aviation safety, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued, cautioning against overflying the northern part of Kwajalein Atoll’s runway in the Marshall Islands. This area has been marked as perilous due to the potential for loss of life. The NOTAM, an essential advisory tool for pilots and airlines,
NOTAM Issued for Kwajalein Atoll: Safety Concerns Over Radiation Hazard
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
4 hours ago
Safety Concerns Raised as Water Leaks from Overhead Bins on Air India Flight
Alaska Airlines Offers Compensation to Passengers Amidst Discussions on Airline Obligations
4 hours ago
Alaska Airlines Offers Compensation to Passengers Amidst Discussions on Airline Obligations
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
2 hours ago
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
Delta Air Lines' Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline
3 hours ago
Delta Air Lines' Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
3 hours ago
Inside Look at Boeing's Special Panel Installation and Ensuing Regulatory Oversight
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
1 min
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
1 min
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
1 min
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
2 mins
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
3 mins
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
3 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
4 mins
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
4 mins
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
5 mins
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app