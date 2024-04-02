Kejriwal to run government from jail, won't resign: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi witnessed a significant political development as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody related to a money-laundering case, received strong backing from his party. AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that AAP MLAs met with Sunita Kejriwal, asserting that the Chief Minister will continue to lead the government from behind bars without resigning. This decision comes amidst allegations linked to a liquor excise policy scam, placing Kejriwal in Tihar Jail until April 15.

Advertisment

Strong Support Amidst Controversy

The AAP's unequivocal support for Kejriwal emphasizes the party's strategy to confront the BJP-led central government's pressure. Bharadwaj's comments during a press conference highlighted the party's determination to not yield the Chief Minister's position to the BJP. Furthermore, Delhi Minister Atishi reiterated that Kejriwal, not yet convicted, retains the constitutional right to remain in office. This stance reflects AAP's broader battle against what it perceives as political vendetta.

Legal and Political Implications

Advertisment

The case against Kejriwal stems from a report alleging financial losses to the exchequer due to the excise policy for 2021-22, which the ED claims benefitted AAP leaders through kickbacks. Despite these serious allegations, the party remains defiant, with Sunita Kejriwal stepping in to maintain digital communication for AAP and delivering a public message from her husband. The party's resilience in the face of legal challenges signifies a critical moment in Delhi's political landscape.

AAP's Counter-Move

In an act of defiance and strategic positioning, AAP is rallying around its leader, asserting his innocence and right to govern. This move, while controversial, sends a clear message of unity within the party and challenges the central government's actions. The upcoming hearing on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest will be a crucial next step in this unfolding political drama.

As the situation develops, the implications for Delhi's governance and the broader political environment in India are profound. AAP's stance not only highlights the party's loyalty to its leader but also raises questions about the balance between legal proceedings and political strategy. This unfolding story will undoubtedly continue to capture the nation's attention, influencing discussions on governance, justice, and political accountability in India.