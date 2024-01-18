Kejriwal Boosts Support for ‘Business Blasters’ Entrepreneurial Program

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has reasserted his commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among the city’s youth. During the Excellence in Education Awards, hosted by the Delhi government, he announced increased support for the ‘Business Blasters’ educational initiative. A groundbreaking program, ‘Business Blasters’ is tasked with nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset in students, urging them to evolve into job creators rather than job seekers.

Pioneering Program Finds Success in Schools

Kejriwal highlighted the program’s success in shaping the entrepreneurial spirit among school students. The ‘Business Blasters’ initiative has been remarkably effective in instilling a sense of initiative, innovation, and business acumen in the young minds of Delhi’s schools. The outcomes have been overwhelmingly positive, with students coming up with unique business ideas and displaying an impressive understanding of business management principles.

Plans for Expansion to Government-funded Colleges

In light of this success, Kejriwal proposed to extend the ‘Business Blasters’ curriculum to government-funded colleges. The idea is to further permeate the culture of entrepreneurship among students, thus building a robust and innovative workforce for the future. In line with this, funds would be allocated to these colleges to implement the ‘Business Blasters’ curriculum. This would ensure that the spirit of entrepreneurship is ingrained at all levels of education, fostering a generation of innovative thinkers and doers.

A Broader Vision for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The ‘Business Blasters’ program forms part of a broader vision to promote innovation and entrepreneurship within the education system. It aims to prepare students for future economic challenges by equipping them with the necessary skills and attitudes to start their own businesses. Through this, the Delhi government envisions a future where its youth are not just well-educated, but also well-equipped to drive the economy forward with their entrepreneurial ventures.