Business

KEC International Bolsters Position with ₹1,566 Crore in New Orders

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:55 am EST
KEC International Bolsters Position with ₹1,566 Crore in New Orders

KEC International, a global leader in infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), has bolstered its position in the sector with new contracts totaling ₹1,566 crore. The orders span across various domains of the company’s business, securing its foothold and promising a substantial future revenue stream.

Securing Significant Contracts

The major wins for KEC International are in the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, including projects both in India and the Middle East. The company’s ability to secure significant contracts in such a competitive market is indicative of its robust business model and strategic prowess. The announcement not only reflects the company’s continued growth but also sets a positive precedent for its future endeavours.

Expanding Global Footprint

Besides the T&D sector, KEC International has also bagged orders for various types of cables both within India and overseas. This further broadens the company’s global footprint and underscores its versatility in handling diverse projects. The recent wins also serve as a testament to the company’s commitment to maintaining its momentum in the face of dynamic market conditions.

Implications for Stakeholders

These new contracts are predicted to fortify KEC International’s order book and are likely to enhance its stakeholder’s interests. The company’s Managing Director and CEO, Vimal Kejriwal, expressed satisfaction over the new order wins, especially in the T&D business, and highlighted the successful procurement of significant orders in tower supply in North America. It is clear that KEC International’s business strategy continues to yield strong results, paving the way for a promising future.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

