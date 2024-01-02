en English
Automotive

Kawasaki Launches 2024 Eliminator 400 in India: A Modern Spin on the Classic Cruiser

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Kawasaki Launches 2024 Eliminator 400 in India: A Modern Spin on the Classic Cruiser

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2024 Eliminator 400 in India, making a bold statement in the country’s motorcycle market with a starting price of Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). This modern interpretation of the classic cruiser is designed to cater to the urban rider, while also being capable of smooth, effortless highway travel.

Design and Aesthetics

The Eliminator 400 stands out with a long, low profile, and a seat height of a mere 735 mm. This design choice makes it accessible to riders of various heights, ensuring comfort without sacrificing control. It features a blend of retro and contemporary design elements, such as round headlamps and mirrors, juxtaposed with modern all-LED lighting and a stretched fuel tank. The motorcycle offers a comfortable riding stance, thanks to a wide handlebar and forward-set foot pegs. The seating arrangement is skewed towards solo riders, with a spacious rider’s seat and a smaller pillion seat.

Connectivity and Performance

On top of its striking design, the Eliminator 400 also boasts advanced connectivity features. It includes a fully digital circular instrument pod loaded with a host of display items. Bluetooth connectivity and integration with Kawasaki’s Rideology app enhance the connectivity, allowing riders to access various functions via their smartphones.

When it comes to performance, the Eliminator 400 doesn’t disappoint. It is powered by a 399cc parallel-twin engine borrowed from the Ninja 400, churning out 48 hp and 37 Nm of torque. The engine is expertly tuned to deliver low-speed torque and high-speed linear response, making the motorcycle versatile for various riding conditions. As a bonus, an assist and slipper clutch come as standard equipment, contributing to a smoother and more controlled riding experience.

Competition and Future Plans

The 2024 Eliminator 400 is set to compete with the likes of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. It is available in three color options in Japan, and we await confirmation on the color choices for the Indian market. Deliveries in India will commence from mid-January onwards. Looking ahead, Kawasaki plans to launch the Eliminator 450 cruiser in India between February and March 2024, further expanding their cruiser line-up and solidifying their presence in the market.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

