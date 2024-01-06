Kawasaki India Rolls Out Special Discounts on Select Motorcycles

India Kawasaki has rolled out a special discount scheme on its select motorcycle models to boost sales. The offer, initially launched in December 2023, will now go on till January 31, 2024, or until the current model year’s stock lasts. The discount vouchers are available on popular models including the Ninja 400, Vulcan S, Ninja 650, and the Versys 650. These vouchers can be redeemed against the ex-showroom prices of the bikes.

Ninja 400 and Vulcan S Take the Lead

The Ninja 400, priced at Rs 5.24 lakh, comes with a hefty discount voucher of Rs 40,000. This is a significant relief for prospective buyers eyeing this model. However, the highest discount voucher is offered on the Vulcan S. Fans of this model, which is priced at Rs 7.10 lakh, can avail a whopping Rs 60,000 discount.

Ninja 650 and Versys 650 Join the Discount Rally

Not to be left behind, the Ninja 650 and Versys 650 models also come with attractive discounts. The Ninja 650, retailing at Rs 7.16 lakh, carries a discount voucher of Rs 30,000. The Versys 650, priced at Rs 7.77 lakh, is offered with a Rs 20,000 voucher benefit. These voucher amounts include GST, which is an added advantage for the buyers.

Encouraging Sales with Extended Discounts

These special discount vouchers were first introduced in December 2023. The extension of this promotional offer is a strategic move by Kawasaki India to encourage sales of their select motorcycle models. The offer has been well-received by bike enthusiasts who have welcomed the opportunity to own their favorite Kawasaki bikes at discounted rates. This move, besides boosting sales, also strengthens the brand’s market position.