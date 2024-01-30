Kaushalya Devi: A Beacon of Women's Empowerment in Udhampur

Kaushalya Devi, hailing from the humble Upper Bali village in Udhampur district, has emerged as a beacon of success, embodying the transformative potential of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Umeed scheme. Her entrepreneurial journey, which began in 2013, has not only flourished into a successful business but also woven a tapestry of opportunities for other women in her community.

From Dairy to Diversification

Devi's business odyssey started with a modest dairy enterprise. However, her ambitions didn't stop there. She expanded her operations to include tailoring and jute bag production. The latter has risen to prominence among devotees at the Vaishno Devi shrine, turning into a sustainable source of income for many local women and bolstering the region's economy.

Revamping the Local Dairy Industry

Unsatisfied with the status quo, Devi sought to revolutionize the local dairy industry. She initiated a Kalari and cottage cheese-making shop in her village, which not only improved the income of local women but also reduced the need for them to travel long distances for work. Now, her initiative encompasses around 300 women from various SHGs.

Empowering Women Towards Financial Independence

Devi emphasizes the importance of striving for financial independence and acknowledges the government's role in her success. She particularly underscores the impact of the Rs 10 lakh loan she received from the Umeed scheme. Despite her accomplishments, she insists on the necessity of continued marketing support to help her businesses grow further.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has recognized her achievements, citing her as a prime example of women's empowerment in rural areas during his 'Awaam ki Awaaz' programme. This recognition reaffirms that Devi's story is not merely an individual success tale but a testament to the power of collective efforts and the potential of government schemes to catalyze rural development.