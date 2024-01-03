Kaushal Rath Initiative: Driving Skill Development to Rural India

In an ambitious stride towards inclusive development and innovation, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the ‘Kaushal Rath’ initiative. This initiative, managed by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), features specialized mobile buses designed to provide accessible, hands-on skill training.

Driving Skill Development to Rural Odisha

The ‘Kaushal Rath’ buses are targeted at the districts of Sambalpur, Angul, and Deogarh in Odisha. These buses are not just vehicles but mobile classrooms equipped with modern tools, facilities, and certified trainers. The training programs provided span a wide array of areas, including Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Retail, and Entrepreneurial Skills.

Aligning with the Vision of a Developed India

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047, boasting a $30 trillion economy. Furthermore, the ‘Kaushal Rath’ initiative emphasizes the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in daily life, highlighting the need to empower the youth with digital and financial literacy.

Empowering the Future Generations

Expressing confidence in the transformative potential of this initiative, Pradhan underscored that ‘Kaushal Rath’ would play a significant role in educating rural communities. The focus lies particularly on women and children, aiming to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their location, is prepared for the digital age.