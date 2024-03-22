Katrina Calls Husband Vicky Kaushal 'Unromantic': Insights from 'No Filter Neha'

Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have always caught the public eye with their love story and personal revelations. Recently, Vicky Kaushal made headlines with his candid confessions on Neha Dhupia's chat show, 'No Filter Neha', where he unveiled the quirks and annoys that dot their marital life, making fans love them even more for their relatability and honesty.

Unveiling the Layers of Their Love Story

Married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, Vicky and Katrina have been the epitome of couple goals. However, like any other couple, they have their share of amusing annoyances. Vicky's admission of being tagged as 'grumpy' and 'the most unromantic gift giver' by Katrina adds a layer of endearment to their relationship. Despite these quirks, the couple's love for each other is palpable, with Vicky emphasizing the importance of Katrina's happiness in their life together.

Behind The Scenes of Matrimony

Vicky Kaushal, known for his roles in 'Uri' and upcoming projects like 'Chhava' and 'Bad Newz', shared insights into their marriage dynamics. He revealed his stubborn nature and how it sometimes becomes a point of contention between them. Yet, his willingness to apologize and make Katrina happy showcases the depth of their partnership. Additionally, Vicky's candid confession about his lack of skills in planning vacations and giving gifts brings a human touch to their celebrity status, making them more relatable to their fans.

Public Glimpses into Private Moments

Despite their status as public figures, Vicky and Katrina have managed to keep their relationship relatively private. However, their selective sharing of personal anecdotes and experiences offers a glimpse into the genuine bond they share. Their story is not just about the glamor and glitz but also about understanding, compromise, and mutual respect – elements that are crucial for any relationship to thrive.

The revelations from Vicky Kaushal on 'No Filter Neha' not only provide a peek into his and Katrina's life together but also highlight the normalcy and relatability of their relationship dynamics. Their story continues to inspire and resonate with many, reminding us that at the heart of every relationship are the small quirks and compromises that make it uniquely beautiful.