en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kathak Dancer Skates to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Kathak Dancer Skates to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

A crescendo of anticipation fills the air as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya nears its commencement on January 22. Among the myriad of devotees and attendees, one individual embarks on a unique journey to the event, Soni Chaurasia, a Kathak dancer and world record holder, who has resolved to roller-skate all the way to Ayodhya for the ceremony.

From Kashi to Ayodhya on Roller Skates

Soni Chaurasia’s journey, commencing on January 17 from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, is as unique and inspiring as the dancer herself. Chaurasia, known for her record-breaking 124-hour Kathak dance marathon, is now set to make another significant journey, this time on roller skates, to reach Ayodhya in time for the Pran Pratishtha event.

The Musical Tribute: Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram

Adding to the fervor of the approaching ceremony is the release of a special bhajan titled Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram. Actor and politician Ravi Kishan unveiled the song, composed by Madhav S Rajput and penned by Meenakshi, at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Presenting a melodious tribute to Lord Ram, the song adds a musical dimension to the celebration surrounding the temple’s consecration.

A Historic Event with National Significance

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, marking the enshrinement of the meticulously crafted black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, signals the culmination of years of anticipation and devotion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, reinforcing the national reverence of this event. Meanwhile, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram is set to gift a traditional ceremonial bow, an ‘Onavillu’, to the Ram temple, symbolizing spiritual and cultural solidarity.

The Final Preparations for the Ceremony

In the run-up to the ceremny, a series of rituals and pujas, including Ganesh Pujan and Varun Pujan, are being performed. Renowned actor Anupam Kher has confirmed his attendance, intending to represent his ancestors and pray on behalf of his fans, underscoring the emotional and spiritual resonance this event holds for many. As the nation prepares to witness this historic event, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram and the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual significance of Ayodhya.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
On the heels of an orientation programme for freshly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Chhattisgarh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significance of each pillar of the Indian Constitution — legislative, executive, and judiciary — functioning within their respective limitations and realms. Highlighting the judiciary’s authority to scrutinize laws, Birla underscored
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
J&K High Court Gears Up for Major Technological Upgrade: A Leap Towards Digital Justice
16 mins ago
J&K High Court Gears Up for Major Technological Upgrade: A Leap Towards Digital Justice
Bihar Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Ram Temple in Ayodhya
26 mins ago
Bihar Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Indian Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration of World Vision India
8 mins ago
Indian Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration of World Vision India
Tata Mumbai Marathon: A Test of Will and Endurance
8 mins ago
Tata Mumbai Marathon: A Test of Will and Endurance
J&K BOSE Urges Private Schools for Affiliation Renewal: Affects Students' Future
15 mins ago
J&K BOSE Urges Private Schools for Affiliation Renewal: Affects Students' Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark: A Tale of Professional Achievements and Personal Milestones
15 seconds
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark: A Tale of Professional Achievements and Personal Milestones
Leeds United's Financial Power: A Comparative Look at Championship Squad Values
2 mins
Leeds United's Financial Power: A Comparative Look at Championship Squad Values
Portsmouth FC's Patient Approach to January Transfer Window
2 mins
Portsmouth FC's Patient Approach to January Transfer Window
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
2 mins
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
Ghanaian Footballer Daniel Amartey's Sudden Instagram Purge Raises Questions
3 mins
Ghanaian Footballer Daniel Amartey's Sudden Instagram Purge Raises Questions
Unpredictability Reigns in SuperMotocross World Championship
4 mins
Unpredictability Reigns in SuperMotocross World Championship
Ding Junhui to Face Ronnie O'Sullivan in World Grand Prix Semi-Finals: A Riveting Rematch
4 mins
Ding Junhui to Face Ronnie O'Sullivan in World Grand Prix Semi-Finals: A Riveting Rematch
Micah Parsons Retaliates Against Skip Bayless' Criticism Following Cowboys' Loss
4 mins
Micah Parsons Retaliates Against Skip Bayless' Criticism Following Cowboys' Loss
15 Years On: The Legacy and Impact of Barack Obama's Historic Inauguration
5 mins
15 Years On: The Legacy and Impact of Barack Obama's Historic Inauguration
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app