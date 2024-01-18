Kathak Dancer Skates to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

A crescendo of anticipation fills the air as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya nears its commencement on January 22. Among the myriad of devotees and attendees, one individual embarks on a unique journey to the event, Soni Chaurasia, a Kathak dancer and world record holder, who has resolved to roller-skate all the way to Ayodhya for the ceremony.

From Kashi to Ayodhya on Roller Skates

Soni Chaurasia’s journey, commencing on January 17 from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, is as unique and inspiring as the dancer herself. Chaurasia, known for her record-breaking 124-hour Kathak dance marathon, is now set to make another significant journey, this time on roller skates, to reach Ayodhya in time for the Pran Pratishtha event.

The Musical Tribute: Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram

Adding to the fervor of the approaching ceremony is the release of a special bhajan titled Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram. Actor and politician Ravi Kishan unveiled the song, composed by Madhav S Rajput and penned by Meenakshi, at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Presenting a melodious tribute to Lord Ram, the song adds a musical dimension to the celebration surrounding the temple’s consecration.

A Historic Event with National Significance

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, marking the enshrinement of the meticulously crafted black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, signals the culmination of years of anticipation and devotion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, reinforcing the national reverence of this event. Meanwhile, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram is set to gift a traditional ceremonial bow, an ‘Onavillu’, to the Ram temple, symbolizing spiritual and cultural solidarity.

The Final Preparations for the Ceremony

In the run-up to the ceremny, a series of rituals and pujas, including Ganesh Pujan and Varun Pujan, are being performed. Renowned actor Anupam Kher has confirmed his attendance, intending to represent his ancestors and pray on behalf of his fans, underscoring the emotional and spiritual resonance this event holds for many. As the nation prepares to witness this historic event, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram and the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual significance of Ayodhya.