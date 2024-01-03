en English
Asia

Kashmir’s Gurez Valley: A Rising Star in Tourism

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
With every passing year, the enchanting lands of Kashmir draw an increasing number of tourists, setting new records in the process. In the year 2022 alone, this scenic location saw an influx of 1.62 to 1.88 crore visitors, the highest since Indian Independence. While this figure is impressive in itself, what stands out is the surge in tourism in the idyllic Gurez Valley.

The Unpredicted Tourist Hotspot

Although contributing a relatively small portion to the overall tourism figures of Kashmir, Gurez’s numbers hold significant weight when compared to its local population. Last year, Gurez saw around 50,000 tourists, and by July 2023, it had already welcomed one lakh visitors. A far cry from the modest local population of 37,992, as recorded in the 2011 Census.

Driving the Change

The sudden rise in tourism can be traced back to the Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. This move has fostered greater accessibility and interest in the area, leading to a noteworthy increase in visitor footfall. A cultural and commercial transformation is unfolding in the Gurez Valley as the local populace adapts to the growing tourist presence.

A Community Transformed

As the number of visitors continues to soar, the common sentiment among the Gurezis is one of astonishment. Expressed in local shops and army checkpoints, it’s often summed up with the phrase “So many tourists!” Indeed, this previously quiet and remote area is now bustling with activity, paving the way for new opportunities and challenges in the years to come.

Asia India Travel & Tourism
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

