Kashmir’s Apple Industry Faces Significant Downturn: A Call for Government Intervention

In the heartland of Kashmir, home to some of the world’s most succulent apples, a crisis is unfolding that threatens the livelihoods of thousands. A 40 percent decrease in production, blamed on adverse weather conditions and the menace of scab diseases, is sending shockwaves through the apple industry, leading to significant economic distress among local fruit growers.

Unfavorable Weather and Disease: The Double Blow

The downturn has hit the horticulture sector in Kashmir hard, which relies heavily on apple production. As Bashir Ahmad Basheer, the President of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Association, pointed out, the reduced production stems from weather issues during the apple flowering stage and the prevalence of scab disease.

The Market Dilemma

While A-grade apples continue to fetch attractive prices, the surplus of lower quality C-grade apples is posing a massive challenge. These apples, unable to secure a market, are exacerbating the financial strain on producers. The absence of a Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) is deepening the crisis.

A Plea for Government Intervention

Growers are now calling for government intervention, pressing for the introduction of a MIS and the implementation of crop insurance for apples. Anticipation is growing that a reinstated MIS could provide much-needed relief to fruit growers and fortify the horticulture sector against future challenges.

Apples are not just a fruit in Kashmir; they are a cornerstone of the region’s agricultural economy. As such, the downturn in the apple industry is having far-reaching implications for the region’s socio-economic fabric. The hope is that government intervention will help stem the tide and ensure the survival of an industry that is inextricably linked to the lives and livelihoods of the people of Kashmir.