Kashmiri School Children Celebrate Republic Day with Cultural Showcase and Educational Initiatives

This Republic Day, the children of Kashmir, filled with extraordinary enthusiasm, added a unique touch to the celebrations by participating in various cultural events across the valley. The festivities exhibited the region's cultural diversity, featuring performances of Punjabi Bhangra, traditional dances, and Kashmiri songs. Students, ranging from primary to higher secondary levels, dressed in casual attire, engaged in numerous activities on their school campuses, and at district headquarters.

A Celebration of Unity in Diversity

The main event took place at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where students from both government and private schools performed. The ceremony, presided over by Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, was marked by the hoisting of the national flag. Schools were also given directives to hoist the tricolor at their respective institutions and attend main functions at Tehsil headquarters. To document the day's events, school heads were instructed to take geo-tagged photos of the celebrations for submission to the authorities.

Education Initiatives and Reforms

In her speech at the District Police Line Baramulla, Safina Beigh, Chairperson of the District Development Council Baramulla, shed light on the educational reforms and initiatives taking place in the area. She mentioned the establishment of a teacher informatic centre and a digital studio for recording video lectures. These developments aim to enhance the quality of education and learning experiences for students in the district.

'Noor': A Beacon of Literacy

Beigh also highlighted 'Noor', an initiative designed to improve literacy and facilitate school admissions for over 1.66 lakh children in the district. This initiative reflects the broader efforts being made to improve access to quality education for all students, representing the spirit of unity and progress that Republic Day embodies.