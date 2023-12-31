en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kashmir Shivers Under Severe Winter: Cold Wave Intensifies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:07 am EST
Kashmir Shivers Under Severe Winter: Cold Wave Intensifies

As the calendar year nears its close, Kashmir finds itself in the icy grip of an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting below freezing across the valley. The summer capital, Srinagar, registered a sharp decline, with the mercury dipping to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. The situation is equally forbidding in Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, where the temperature touched a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, albeit slightly higher than the previous night.

Unyielding Cold Across the Valley

Not to be outdone, Gulmarg, the renowned ski-resort, noted a minimum temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius. Other towns in the region, including Qazigund, Kokernag, and Kupwara, also reported sub-zero temperatures, painting a picture of a region in the throes of a severe winter. The recent snowfall and rains in December have only intensified these cold wave conditions.

Chilla-i-Kalan: The Harshest Winter Period

Kashmir is currently navigating the ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, a 40-day cycle of harsh winter known for its snow-laden landscapes and heavy snowfall in the higher reaches. This period, which culminates on January 31, is infamous for the extreme cold waves and sub-zero temperatures that result in the freezing of water bodies and water supply lines. However, the end of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ does not signal respite from the cold.

Beyond Chilla-i-Kalan: Continuing Cold Conditions

Post ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the region braces itself for the ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ and ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ periods, lasting 20 and 10 days respectively. These periods, while not as severe as the ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, still witness cold conditions, thereby prolonging the winter chill. As a result, the inhabitants of the region are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly in the more severely affected areas like Shopian and Drass.

0
India Weather Winter sports
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU's New ESG Standards

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commission

By Rafia Tasleem

CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Udhampur Bolsters Security Ahead of New Year's Celebrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal ...
@India · 7 mins
Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal ...
heart comment 0
New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit
New Year’s Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Revelry Leaves Himachal Pradesh Battling Tourist Litter
Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe
Madurai Struggles with Accessibility for Differently-Abled Despite 2016 Act

By Rafia Tasleem

Madurai Struggles with Accessibility for Differently-Abled Despite 2016 Act
Latest Headlines
World News
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
1 min
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
3 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
4 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
6 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
7 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
11 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
11 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
11 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app