Kashmir Shivers Under Severe Winter: Cold Wave Intensifies

As the calendar year nears its close, Kashmir finds itself in the icy grip of an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting below freezing across the valley. The summer capital, Srinagar, registered a sharp decline, with the mercury dipping to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. The situation is equally forbidding in Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, where the temperature touched a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, albeit slightly higher than the previous night.

Unyielding Cold Across the Valley

Not to be outdone, Gulmarg, the renowned ski-resort, noted a minimum temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius. Other towns in the region, including Qazigund, Kokernag, and Kupwara, also reported sub-zero temperatures, painting a picture of a region in the throes of a severe winter. The recent snowfall and rains in December have only intensified these cold wave conditions.

Chilla-i-Kalan: The Harshest Winter Period

Kashmir is currently navigating the ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, a 40-day cycle of harsh winter known for its snow-laden landscapes and heavy snowfall in the higher reaches. This period, which culminates on January 31, is infamous for the extreme cold waves and sub-zero temperatures that result in the freezing of water bodies and water supply lines. However, the end of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ does not signal respite from the cold.

Beyond Chilla-i-Kalan: Continuing Cold Conditions

Post ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the region braces itself for the ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ and ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ periods, lasting 20 and 10 days respectively. These periods, while not as severe as the ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, still witness cold conditions, thereby prolonging the winter chill. As a result, the inhabitants of the region are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly in the more severely affected areas like Shopian and Drass.