Agriculture

Kashmir Residents Pray for Rain Amidst Prolonged Dry Spell

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Kashmir Residents Pray for Rain Amidst Prolonged Dry Spell

In an epic display of unity and faith, residents of Kashmir gathered at the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid for a special prayer, called ‘Istisqa’, to seek divine intervention against a prolonged dry spell that’s been plaguing the region. The uncharacteristically dry weather and higher-than-average temperatures have wreaked havoc on local agriculture, horticulture, and the winter tourist season, underscoring the critical need for precipitation in the region.

Astonishing Absence of Snowfall

Recent images depicting Gulmarg minus its customary snow cover have led to widespread astonishment and a rash of tourist booking cancellations. Official data only underscores the gravity of the situation, revealing a significant decrease in snowfall. A mere 23 centimeters was recorded in November and December of 2023, sharply contrasting with the 134.6 cm and 50.6 cm recorded in the same period of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The Ripple Effect on the Economy

The lack of snowfall is particularly worrying considering the region’s economy’s reliance on horticulture and agriculture. The diminishing rivers, fed by snow from mountain ranges, are causing widespread concern. Srinagar, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has not experienced snowfall for three months and has recorded day temperatures significantly above the typical 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Community’s Appeal for Divine Intervention

The dire situation prompted the community to appeal for divine intervention. The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid organized the Istisqa prayer after the Friday prayer, urging the people to seek forgiveness and divine assistance for relief from the dry spell. The event underscores the community’s resilience and unity, evident in their collective plea for rain to replenish water sources, nourish the land, and mitigate the impact of the severe dry period on livelihoods.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

