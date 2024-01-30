Kashmir Police Attach Property of Militant Associate; Lt Governor Inaugurates New School Campus and Innovation Tower

In a significant development in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the police have moved against the assets of a militant associate, Mohammad Ramzan Mir. Mir, a resident of Rudbugh Magam area, is known for his association with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a proscribed militant outfit. The police have attached Mir's residential property, on the grounds that it was acquired through the proceeds of terrorism and used for harboring militants.

House of Militant Associate Attached

The property attachment, conducted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, is a testament to the police's resolve to crack down on the financial underpinnings of militant activities. It highlights the ongoing efforts to identify and take legal actions against properties used for such purposes. Mir's association with the LeT and his involvement in providing shelter to its members made his property a target of this crackdown.

New Campus and Innovation Tower Inaugurated

In a separate event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the new campus of Asian School at Miran Sahib. This campus, a branch of the premier co-educational boarding school of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, is expected to make a significant contribution to value-based quality education in the region.

Additionally, Sinha laid the foundation stone for the innovation tower at the University of Jammu. This tower aims to be a central hub for innovation, incubation, skill development, and entrepreneurship. It will feature facilities such as the Atal innovation centre and a data analytical centre, providing a conducive environment for the growth of innovative ideas and entrepreneurial ventures.

The attachment of Mir's property and the inauguration of the new campus and innovation tower mark significant developments in the region. While the former represents the continuation of efforts to curb militant activities, the latter symbolize the emphasis on education and innovation as key to the region's future.