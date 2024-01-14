en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kashmir Grapples with Record Low Water Levels in Jhelum River

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Kashmir Grapples with Record Low Water Levels in Jhelum River

Kashmir is currently witnessing an alarming decline in the water levels of the Jhelum River, a phenomenon unseen in the past six decades. The river, a lifeblood for countless residents, is flowing at a staggering -0.75 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district and -0.86 feet at Asham in Bandipora district. It is a direct result of a prolonged dry spell and the record-breaking heat wave that has been grilling the region, stirring apprehension among the local populace and environmentalists about the region’s future.

An Unprecedented Low

The present situation marks the lowest levels ever recorded in the Jhelum River, a figure similar to what was observed in November 2017. The river, a key source of water for numerous communities and a significant contributor to the region’s biodiversity, is currently grappling with an extreme lack of precipitation this winter. The region has witnessed a shocking 79 percent shortfall in rainfall for December, with the first half of January recording no precipitation at all.

Impact on Tourism and Environment

The dearth of snowfall has also dented the charm of the famous Gulmarg ski resort, typically swathed in snow at this time of the year. The resort remains dry, mirroring the broader trend of no snowfall in most plain areas and reduced snow in the upper reaches of Kashmir. This has dealt a heavy blow to winter tourism activities such as skiing, a mainstay of the region’s economy.

Forest Fires: An Added Threat

Coupled with the water crisis, the dry conditions have also sparked numerous bushfires in the hilly areas. This has prompted the Forest Department to issue advisories to those residing in forested regions. The escalating threat of forest fires adds a new dimension to the already grave situation, further exacerbating the region’s environmental challenges.

0
India Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
12 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
In the midst of a global crunch, the rice market is facing its most significant crisis in two decades. The world is grappling with an acute shortage, a situation exacerbated by India’s strategic export restrictions. Accounting for a whopping 40% of the global rice market, India’s export ban has struck a severe blow to the
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
34 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
13-Year Separation Ends in Joyous Reunion at Gangasagar Mela
35 mins ago
13-Year Separation Ends in Joyous Reunion at Gangasagar Mela
A New Dawn for Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu's Grand Arena Awaits Inauguration
15 mins ago
A New Dawn for Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu's Grand Arena Awaits Inauguration
President Droupadi Murmu's Northeast Tour: A Blend of Sports, Development, and Culture
24 mins ago
President Droupadi Murmu's Northeast Tour: A Blend of Sports, Development, and Culture
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Pongal: A Nod to India's Cultural Diversity
30 mins ago
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Pongal: A Nod to India's Cultural Diversity
Latest Headlines
World News
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
14 seconds
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
15 seconds
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
42 seconds
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
1 min
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
3 mins
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
5 mins
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
10 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
10 mins
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
12 mins
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app