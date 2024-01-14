Kashmir Grapples with Record Low Water Levels in Jhelum River

Kashmir is currently witnessing an alarming decline in the water levels of the Jhelum River, a phenomenon unseen in the past six decades. The river, a lifeblood for countless residents, is flowing at a staggering -0.75 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district and -0.86 feet at Asham in Bandipora district. It is a direct result of a prolonged dry spell and the record-breaking heat wave that has been grilling the region, stirring apprehension among the local populace and environmentalists about the region’s future.

An Unprecedented Low

The present situation marks the lowest levels ever recorded in the Jhelum River, a figure similar to what was observed in November 2017. The river, a key source of water for numerous communities and a significant contributor to the region’s biodiversity, is currently grappling with an extreme lack of precipitation this winter. The region has witnessed a shocking 79 percent shortfall in rainfall for December, with the first half of January recording no precipitation at all.

Impact on Tourism and Environment

The dearth of snowfall has also dented the charm of the famous Gulmarg ski resort, typically swathed in snow at this time of the year. The resort remains dry, mirroring the broader trend of no snowfall in most plain areas and reduced snow in the upper reaches of Kashmir. This has dealt a heavy blow to winter tourism activities such as skiing, a mainstay of the region’s economy.

Forest Fires: An Added Threat

Coupled with the water crisis, the dry conditions have also sparked numerous bushfires in the hilly areas. This has prompted the Forest Department to issue advisories to those residing in forested regions. The escalating threat of forest fires adds a new dimension to the already grave situation, further exacerbating the region’s environmental challenges.