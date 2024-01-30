Kartik Pandian Reviews Developmental Projects in Sundargarh, Inspires Students at Nua-O Program

In the Sundargarh district of Odisha, Kartik Pandian, chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, engaged in an uplifting dialogue with students during his visit to the Nua-O Program, a state government initiative. Pandian stressed the importance of hard work and self-confidence as vital ingredients for success, instilling in the students the courage to nurture ambitious dreams.

Highlighting Local Success Stories

Pandian urged the youth to draw inspiration from local luminaries like Dilip Tirkey, the Hockey India president, showcasing them as proof that big aspirations can indeed translate into reality. The chairman's interaction was not limited to providing motivational speeches. He took the time to review the progress of several developmental projects, reinforcing his commitment to the region's growth.

Developmental Projects Underway

Among the projects reviewed were the construction of instream storage structures on the Ib and Sapei rivers, with budgets of Rs 262.5 crore and Rs 123.75 crore respectively. Pandian also scrutinized the status of mega lift irrigation projects worth Rs 232 crore, underlining their importance in bolstering the district's agricultural viability.

Transforming Infrastructure and Heritage

Pandian's review extended to the redevelopment of major temples, preserving the spiritual heritage of the region while ensuring modern facilities for devotees. His oversight also encompassed the construction of a railway over bridge at Rajgangpur, with a projected cost of Rs 48.11 crore. In a significant step towards educational reforms, a college transformation project is expected to be completed by February.

These various initiatives trace back to Pandian's visit and public feedback sessions in March of the previous year, underlining a steadfast commitment to addressing local concerns and fostering development. He directed officials to complete these projects within the stipulated timelines, reflecting his urgency in improving the living standards in the district.