Kartik Aaryan's Lavish New Ride: Land Rover Range Rover SV Joins His Elite Garage

Actor Kartik Aaryan, renowned for his roles and car collection, has recently expanded his garage with the addition of the Land Rover Range Rover SV, an epitome of luxury and power in the SUV segment. Priced between ₹3.85 crore and ₹4.17 crore (ex-showroom, India), the Range Rover SV is the latest in Land Rover's lineup to offer unparalleled luxury and performance. Aaryan's choice of the Long Wheelbase version underscores his preference for the finer things in life, blending performance with comfort and exclusivity.

Advertisment

Unmatched Luxury and Performance

The Range Rover SV, developed by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations, isn't just another SUV; it's a statement. From its bespoke front bumper and five-bar grille to the smooth ceramics and sustainably sourced woods, every detail is meticulously crafted. Kartik Aaryan's new vehicle boasts a 4.4-litre V8 engine, delivering an impressive 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. With a top speed of 290 kmph and acceleration from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, the Range Rover SV combines luxury with high performance. The cabin is equally impressive, featuring the SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable Club Table, integrated refrigerator, and performance sport seats, making every drive an experience in opulence.

Aaryan's Love for Elite Cars

Advertisment

Kartik Aaryan's acquisition of the Range Rover SV adds to his already impressive collection that includes the Lamborghini Urus, McLaren GT, MINI Cooper, and Ducati Scrambler 1100. His passion for high-end, performance vehicles is well-known, and the Range Rover SV is a perfect fit for his lifestyle. This purchase not only reflects Aaryan's taste for luxury but also his successful career in Bollywood, enabling him to indulge in such exotics.

Impact on Brand and Audience

Aaryan's endorsement of the Range Rover SV serves as a significant boost for Land Rover, associating the brand with luxury, performance, and celebrity lifestyle. Fans and car enthusiasts alike are keenly watching Aaryan's garage grow, setting trends in luxury automobile ownership. His choice of the Range Rover SV highlights the increasing preference among celebrities for vehicles that offer both performance and unparalleled luxury, setting a benchmark in the high-end SUV segment.

The addition of the Range Rover SV to Kartik Aaryan's garage not only elevates his status as a connoisseur of fine automobiles but also underscores the growing allure of luxury SUVs among India's elite. As Aaryan continues to make his mark in Bollywood, his choice of vehicles like the Range Rover SV serves as a testament to his success and refined taste, influencing trends and preferences in the luxury automobile market.