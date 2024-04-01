Kartik Aaryan Cast as Fearless Don in Vishal Bhardwaj's Next, Shoot Begins September 2024

Vishal Bhardwaj, the acclaimed director known for his intense and nuanced storytelling, has chosen Kartik Aaryan for his next cinematic venture, tapping into the life of the notorious don Hussain Ustara. This collaboration marks a significant shift for Aaryan, who is venturing into the gritty underworld genre, under the production banner of Sajid Nadiadwala. Slated to begin shooting in September 2024, this project has already generated considerable buzz in the film industry.

Reviving a Vision with a New Lead

Previously envisioned with the late Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone, the project initially titled 'Sapna Didi' has undergone a transformation to now focus on the male gangster's narrative. This change not only shifts the storytelling perspective but also repositions the film within the gangster genre, promising a fresh and engaging take on the underworld saga. Kartik Aaryan's casting as Hussain Ustara, a character standing up against the underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, introduces an action-packed role that Aaryan is eagerly preparing for.

Preparation and Expectations

With filming locations set in picturesque Spain and Greece, the production is gearing up for an expansive shoot. The preparation for this role is a testament to Aaryan's versatility and commitment to diving deep into complex characters. As the team searches for a leading lady to complement Aaryan, expectations are high for this to be a landmark film in both Aaryan and Bhardwaj's careers. Bhardwaj's expertise in crafting compelling narratives around crime and passion, combined with Aaryan's rising star power, sets the stage for a potentially groundbreaking film.

Looking Ahead

This project not only marks a pivotal moment for Kartik Aaryan but also signifies a fresh narrative approach for Vishal Bhardwaj. As the film industry eagerly awaits more details, this collaboration between Aaryan and Bhardwaj is poised to offer audiences a unique and thrilling cinematic experience. With the backdrop of the underworld, the personal journey of Hussain Ustara, and the creative minds of Bhardwaj and Nadiadwala at the helm, this film is on track to become a significant talking point in the coming months.