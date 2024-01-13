en English
India

Karnataka’s ‘Yuvanidhi’ Scheme: A Step Towards Youth Empowerment

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a significant stride towards youth empowerment with the launch of the ‘Yuvanidhi’ scheme. This initiative, a poll promise by the Congress party, provides financial aid to the state’s young graduates and diploma holders who have been unable to secure employment. The scheme offers a monthly unemployment stipend of Rs 3,000 to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders, encouraging them to invest in their future.

Setting the Stage on Vivekananda’s Birthday

The launch of the Yuvanidhi scheme was strategically timed to coincide with the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader and youth icon. This gesture underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing and supporting the needy, in line with Vivekananda’s teachings. Siddaramaiah took this opportunity to highlight the government’s successful implementation of various guarantee schemes addressing pressing social issues.

Yuvanidhi: A Beacon of Hope

These initiatives encompass free travel for women, free electricity, and monthly financial assistance to women. The Chief Minister expressed pride in fulfilling the Congress’ five guarantees, which have significantly benefitted crores of families across Karnataka. The Yuvanidhi scheme, in particular, is part of a broader strategy to provide employment opportunities and skill training to the state’s youth. Siddaramaiah encouraged all eligible individuals to register for the scheme, emphasizing its potential to catalyze personal and professional growth.

Honoring a Poet and Patron Saint

In a heartening gesture, Siddaramaiah also announced the renaming of Shivamogga’s Freedom Park to honor the poet and patron saint of the Lingayat movement, Allama Prabhu. This decision pays tribute to Allama Prabhu’s profound influence on the region’s literary and spiritual landscape. Dignitaries such as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other ministers attended the event, showcasing their support for these progressive initiatives.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

