Karnataka Prepares to Launch Gaming Centre of Excellence Amid AVGC Policy Initiative

In a significant stride towards bolstering the gaming sector, Karnataka is set to inaugurate a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for gaming. This pioneering initiative is a decisive element of Karnataka's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) policy, finalized in November of the preceding year. The policy rests on six fundamental pillars, with an explicit emphasis on skill enhancement and sustainable infrastructure.

Establishing a Comprehensive Ecosystem for Gaming

The CoE aims to construct an all-encompassing ecosystem that brings together hardware, software, innovators, and government support. This strategic move is designed to nurture talent, foster leadership, and stimulate the creation of original intellectual properties (IPs). To realize this, the state plans to establish an AVGC park alongside the centre of excellence. The AVGC policy outlines a roadmap for providing incentives, concessions, and financial backing to stimulate growth in the sector.

Minister Kharge's Vision for the AVGC Sector

Minister for IT, BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, underscored the importance of nurturing innovation and original IPs within the AVGC sector. He also emphasized the state's intention to host game developer conferences and an e-gaming summit. The minister expressed confidence that Karnataka has the potential to house the most successful CoE in gaming.

Employment Opportunities in the Gaming Sector

Karnataka's gaming sector is a significant employment generator. It currently provides jobs to nearly 1 lakh individuals, with projections indicating the potential to scale up to 2.5 lakh jobs by 2025. The AVGC policy and the establishment of the CoE are expected to be significant drivers in realizing this potential.