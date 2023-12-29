Karnataka Plans Ordinance for Kannada Language on Signboards

Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has announced plans to introduce an ordinance mandating the use of Kannada language on signboards for shops and offices throughout the state. The move comes in response to the Karnataka High Court’s stay on a previous rule enforcing the use of Kannada on signboards. The proposed ordinance, which needs legislative assembly approval within six months to become law, aligns with similar language requirements implemented in other Indian states.

Language Preservation in Indian States

India’s linguistic diversity is reflected in the varied measures taken by its states to preserve and promote local languages. Punjab, for instance, recently amended its rules to necessitate the use of Punjabi in Gurmukhi script on name boards, imposing penalties for non-compliance. Maharashtra’s mandate for Marathi signboards in Devanagari script was upheld by the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu requires Tamil on name boards, while Telangana mandates the use of Telugu. In contrast, Gujarat has made the use of Gujarati on signboards a choice rather than a compulsion.

Karnataka’s Linguistic Landscape

Under the forthcoming ordinance, commercial establishments in Karnataka will be required to dedicate 60% of their signboard space to Kannada, the rest being allocated to other languages. This initiative follows the Karnataka Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022’s amendment, which stipulates the need for 60% Kannada in signboards from February 28, 2024. The Chief Minister has stressed the importance of adhering to the law and has warned against any potential disturbance to peace and harmony.

Reactions and Implications

The ordinance announcement has been met with mixed reactions. While the move has been lauded for promoting the Kannada language, it has also sparked concerns over potential vandalism. The authorities have taken a strong stance against such actions, registering FIRs and making arrests in connection with acts of vandalism. The government’s commitment to this initiative is underscored by its efforts to prevent any unlawful actions that may disrupt the peace.

As the deadline for the implementation of the ordinance approaches, commercial establishments across Karnataka are expected to adjust their signage to comply with the new rules. These developments reflect broader efforts to preserve and promote local languages across India, serving as yet another testament to the nation’s rich linguistic diversity.