Karnataka High Court Takes Firm Stance Against Manual Scavenging

The High Court of Karnataka, in a landmark move, has taken a resolute stand against the persistent practice of manual scavenging within the state. The court’s action comes in the wake of the grave realization that, despite prohibitions and directives issued by the Supreme Court, this inhuman and degrading practice continues to persist, a fact the court categorizes as a ‘shame on humanity’. This move by the Karnataka High Court signals a renewed commitment to the eradication of manual scavenging, a disgraceful practice that not only infringes on human dignity but also violates the fundamental rights of the individuals involved.

The Court’s Stance on Manual Scavenging

The court expressed its dismay that individuals are still compelled to clean septic tanks manually, a practice it views as an affront to human dignity. It is an act that contravenes existing laws and is derogatory, reducing the individuals involved to a state far below the dignity and respect accorded to every citizen under the Indian Constitution.

Initiation of a Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation

To tackle this pressing issue, the court has taken an assertive step of initiating a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL). A suo motu PIL is a legal move made by the court on its own initiative without the necessity of a formal complaint being filed by a citizen. This approach demonstrates the court’s proactive commitment to enforcing the ban on manual scavenging and upholding the fundamental rights of the affected individuals.

Appointment of an Amicus Curiae

In a further move to strengthen the fight against manual scavenging, the court has appointed an amicus curiae. An amicus curiae is a legal expert tasked with assisting the court by providing information and advice on the matter at hand. The amicus curiae will draft a petition to be considered in subsequent proceedings, marking a significant step in this renewed effort to wipe out manual scavenging and ensure the effective implementation of the law to safeguard the rights and welfare of all citizens.