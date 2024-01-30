Karnataka High Court Instructs Review of Shooter's Arms Application

The Karnataka High Court has issued a directive to the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district, instructing a review and decision on a long-pending application from K Sajan Aiyappa, a distinguished shooter. The application, which has been in limbo for three years, requests the grant of four additional firearms and 25,000 rounds of ammunition for Aiyappa's sporting practice.

K Sajan Aiyappa's appeal for additional arms

Aiyappa, 54, a resident of Kolkeri village in Napoklu, submitted his request on September 21, 2020. As per existing laws, such applications should be processed and resolved within a week. With no action on his request, Aiyappa sought the intervention of the high court.

Deputy Commissioner's question on Aiyappa's status

On December 28, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner issued a notice to Aiyappa, questioning his status as a renowned shooter and sought evidence of his minimum qualifying marks within 15 days. Aiyappa's legal counsel contested this, arguing that his client's status as a distinguished shooter entitles him to own up to 10 firearms as per the Arms Act, 1959, and its associated rules.

High Court's directive on the matter

Following the argument, the Karnataka High Court directed the Deputy Commissioner to consider Aiyappa’s application within four weeks. The court further stressed that Aiyappa has the right to possess up to 10 firearms and up to 100,000 rounds of ammunition, citing the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, and Arms Rules, 1960. Currently, Aiyappa owns three firearms and is seeking approval for four more.

The case has underlined the importance of timely application processing and the rights of sportsmen under the law. It also highlights the unnecessary delays public officials often impose, in this case, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, who were accused of avoiding the matter without valid reasons.