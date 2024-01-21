Karnataka Government Offers Free Technical Skill Development Courses for SC/ST Residents

In a proactive move to empower marginalized communities, the Government of Karnataka has rolled out free Technical Skill Development Training courses available exclusively for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) residents. This initiative is part of the government's broader All India Trade Test (AITT), Schedule Caste Plan (SCP), and Scheduled Caste and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) programmes designed to foster employment opportunities.

Eligibility and Application Details

The training opportunities are open to eligible male and female candidates aged between 16 and 45 years. Interested parties have until January 24 to submit their applications. These courses, ranging from Tool Design Post Diploma to Electrician, aim to equip applicants with skills that are highly sought after in the current job market.

Course Offerings

A diverse range of courses are on offer. These include Tool Design Post Diploma, Tool Room Mechanist, CNC Technology, CNC Programmer for VMC/Turning, Mechanical CAD/CMM Designer, Industrial Electrician, Traditional Machines/Quality Inspector, and CNC Machine Operator for Turner/Miller. Depending on the chosen course, the required qualifications vary from SSLC up to ITI, Diploma, and BE degrees.

How to Apply

For more information and to submit applications, interested individuals can reach out to the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC). This novel opportunity, as stated in the GTTC's press release, is a crucial step towards bridging the gap between India's marginalized communities and quality employment opportunities.